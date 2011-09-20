Sciences-Po Paris & CNRS
Department of Economics
28 rue des Saints-Pères
75006 Paris
claire.montialoux@sciencespo.fr

CURRICULUM VITAE

I am an Assistant Professor of Economics at Sciences-Po Paris and a CNRS researcher. I am labor economist studying how labor market policies and institutions affect wage inequality, in a global and historical perspective. I am affiliated with the CEPR and IZA. My PhD dissertation was awarded the W.E. Upjohn Institute Award 2020.

TEACHING

EAP: Graduate Labor Market Inequality , Spring 2024
FAC: Graduate Economics of Discrimination (with Ghazala Azmat), Spring 2025, 2024, 2023
MPA: Program Evaluation Methods, Spring 2024, 2023
PP249: Statistics for Program Evaluation,  Fall 2022
PP200B: Introduction to Policy Analysis,  Spring 2021

PUBLICATIONS

WORKING PAPERS

  • Minimum Wages and the Gradients of Informality”, with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard. Draft coming soon.
  • Inequality, Minimum Wage Spillovers, and the Informal Sector (with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard). Draft coming soon.

WORKS IN PROGRESS

  • Unions-Specific Rents and Inequality, with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard.
  • Equalizing the Great Equalizer: The Long-Run Consequences of School Funding Reforms (with Sebastian Otero and Roberto Hsu Rocha).
  • The Impact of Wages and Payroll Taxes on Employment: Economy-Wide Elasticities from the French 35-Hour Reform”, with Pauline Carry, Elio Nimier-David, Nina Roussille, and Alexandra Roulet.
  • State Unemployment Insurance Rules: a New Long-Run Database (1937-2020)”, with Ellora Derenoncourt and Monica Essig Aberg.