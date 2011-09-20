I am an Assistant Professor of Economics at Sciences-Po Paris and a CNRS researcher. I am labor economist studying how labor market policies and institutions affect wage inequality, in a global and historical perspective. I am affiliated with the CEPR and IZA. My PhD dissertation was awarded the W.E. Upjohn Institute Award 2020.

TEACHING

EAP: Graduate Labor Market Inequality , Spring 2024

FAC: Graduate Economics of Discrimination (with Ghazala Azmat), Spring 2025, 2024, 2023

MPA: Program Evaluation Methods, Spring 2024, 2023

PP249: Statistics for Program Evaluation, Fall 2022

PP200B: Introduction to Policy Analysis, Spring 2021

PUBLICATIONS

WORKING PAPERS

Minimum Wages and the Gradients of Informality”, with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard. Draft coming soon.

Inequality, Minimum Wage Spillovers, and the Informal Sector (with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard). Draft coming soon.

WORKS IN PROGRESS

Unions-Specific Rents and Inequality, with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard.

Equalizing the Great Equalizer: The Long-Run Consequences of School Funding Reforms (with Sebastian Otero and Roberto Hsu Rocha).

The Impact of Wages and Payroll Taxes on Employment: Economy-Wide Elasticities from the French 35-Hour Reform”, with Pauline Carry, Elio Nimier-David, Nina Roussille, and Alexandra Roulet.