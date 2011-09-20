Sciences-Po Paris & CNRS
Department of Economics
28 rue des Saints-Pères
75006 Paris
claire.montialoux@sciencespo.fr
I am an Assistant Professor of Economics at Sciences-Po Paris and a CNRS researcher. I am labor economist studying how labor market policies and institutions affect wage inequality, in a global and historical perspective. I am affiliated with the CEPR and IZA. My PhD dissertation was awarded the W.E. Upjohn Institute Award 2020.
TEACHING
EAP: Graduate Labor Market Inequality , Spring 2024
FAC: Graduate Economics of Discrimination (with Ghazala Azmat), Spring 2025, 2024, 2023
MPA: Program Evaluation Methods, Spring 2024, 2023
PP249: Statistics for Program Evaluation, Fall 2022
PP200B: Introduction to Policy Analysis, Spring 2021
PUBLICATIONS
- Minimum Wages and Racial Inequality (with Ellora Derenoncourt), 2021, Quarterly Journal of Economics, 136(1):169-228. [Slides]. [Appendix & data webpage].
- The Pass-Through of Minimum Wages into US Retail Prices: Evidence from Supermarket Scanner Data (with Tobias Renkin and Michael Siegenthaler), September 2020, forthcoming, Review of Economics and Statistics. [Appendix].
WORKING PAPERS
- Minimum Wages and the Gradients of Informality”, with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard. Draft coming soon.
- Inequality, Minimum Wage Spillovers, and the Informal Sector (with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard). Draft coming soon.
WORKS IN PROGRESS
- Unions-Specific Rents and Inequality, with Ellora Derenoncourt, Lorenzo Lagos and François Gérard.
- Equalizing the Great Equalizer: The Long-Run Consequences of School Funding Reforms (with Sebastian Otero and Roberto Hsu Rocha).
- The Impact of Wages and Payroll Taxes on Employment: Economy-Wide Elasticities from the French 35-Hour Reform”, with Pauline Carry, Elio Nimier-David, Nina Roussille, and Alexandra Roulet.
- State Unemployment Insurance Rules: a New Long-Run Database (1937-2020)”, with Ellora Derenoncourt and Monica Essig Aberg.